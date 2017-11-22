WPAFB gate changes to take effect Wednesday

By Published:
Wright Patterson Air Force Base (Photo/WDTN Staff)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – There will be some changes to the hours of some gates at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

According to the base, an accident caused damage to Gate 22B, I-675 Gate,that will prevent it from being secured. The gate will be open 24 hours and seven days a week.

Gate 19B, the National Road gate, will be closed Wednesday, November 22 starting at 6:00 p.m. and it will be available from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The base said there is no timeline of when the gates will be back to it’s regular hours.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

