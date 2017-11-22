WPAFB gate changes to take effect Wednesday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – There will be some changes to the hours of some gates at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

According to the base, an accident caused damage to Gate 22B, I-675 Gate,that will prevent it from being secured. The gate will be open 24 hours and seven days a week.

Gate 19B, the National Road gate, will be closed Wednesday, November 22 starting at 6:00 p.m. and it will be available from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The base said there is no timeline of when the gates will be back to it’s regular hours.

Effective today, 22 November at 1800, Gate 19B (National Rd. Gate) will close and Gate 22B (I-675 Gate) will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Gate 19B operations will become 0600-1800, M-F No projected time on changing back to regular hours — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) November 22, 2017

