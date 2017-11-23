Dayton teen marches in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

New York, NEW YORK (WDTN) – The Miami Valley had a special connection to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, this year: a Dayton teen got to marched in the parade.

Raye Webb cheers competitively across the country.

Thursday, the high school sophomore marched alongside the elite Spirit of American team.

She says she hopes to make her hometown proud.

“It’s cool because not very many people get to do this,” Webb said. “I think it’s super cool coming from Ohio… I don’t know, I’m just excited.”

Thursday was the 91st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.