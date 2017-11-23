Escaped Warren County inmate recaptured

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who officials say escaped from a Warren County jail Wednesday was recaptured within miles of the facility Thursday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said late Wednesday night that 31-year-old Robert Langford escaped from custody while he was being treated at Atrium Hospital. Langford was being at the Warren County Corrections Center.

Robert Langford was seen running north from the Atrium Hospital in Middletown at 8:08 pm Wednesday night.

Thursday around 11:430 am residents reported a suspicious person in the area of Manchester Road and Union Road in Franklin Township. Evidence found near the reported location led Deputies to believe the suspicious person was Langford.

The Franklin Police Department and the Middletown Police Department helped to apprehend Langford was apprehended and transported to the Warren County Jail.