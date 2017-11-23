Several injured in multi-vehicle crash

Tipp City, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple people are injured following a multi-car crash.

The crash occurred around 10:00 pm Thursday night on I-75 northbound near mile marker 69.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a vehicle crashed into a wall, causing a chain-reaction crash with other vehicles.

Four cars total are confirmed to be involved in the crash.

Troopers confirm there are multiple injuries, but no word on the severity.

