One person hospitalized from crash on

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is hospitalized following a crash on Thanksgiving Day.

The crash occurred in the afternoon on Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton.

Dispatch reports an SUV rear-ended a car. A person from that car was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to treat crash-related injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.