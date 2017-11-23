Police officer injured in line of duty

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A police officer is recovering after being injured in the line of duty Thursday.

The officer was injured after being called to a home on a report of a domestic dispute. The call came in just after 1 o’clock Thursday afternoon on Waneta Avenue near Community Drive in Riverside.

Dispatch says the officer was responding to a reported assault between a man and woman. Photos of the aftermath of what happened were taken by one of our viewers Joey Eckles.

One man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. It’s unclear what sparked the altercation between the man and the officer.

Right now, authorities are not yet releasing the name of the man arrested.

We’re still working to learn more on the extent of the officer’s injuries. When we do, we’ll update this story.