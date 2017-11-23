Thousands get running start on Thanksgiving celebrations

By Published:
A spectator wearing a turkey hat watches runners take off during the 39th annual Turkey Trot in Miamisburg November 23rd, 2017.

 

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of runners and walkers burned off thousands of Thanksgiving calories ahead of dinner Thursday. For the 39th year, the Ohio River Road Runners Club hosted the Turkey Trot through Miamisburg.

The five mile race and one mile fun run typically draw 7,000-8,000 participants from around the Miami Valley. Many wear turkey hats, full costumes or other festive attire, vying for a prize in the event’s costume contest.

Donna Sonnenberg and Cathy and Scott McMahon drew laughs and jeers for their combination of red and yellow tulle turkey tails and their Michigan football fan gear.

“Donna here kind of surprised us with the costumes, so we’re being good sports,” said Scott McMahon.

Donna Sonnenberg added, “We’re just having fun, trying to be in the spirit.”

Many current and former members of the Miamisburg High School cross country team attend the 5 mile race every year with the same competitiveness as a high school meet.

“We’re all going to go really hard. We’re going to try to do better than last year,” said runner Ethan Johnson. “We’ll also have with it, though. That’s the whole point.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s