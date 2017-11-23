Thousands get running start on Thanksgiving celebrations

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of runners and walkers burned off thousands of Thanksgiving calories ahead of dinner Thursday. For the 39th year, the Ohio River Road Runners Club hosted the Turkey Trot through Miamisburg.

The five mile race and one mile fun run typically draw 7,000-8,000 participants from around the Miami Valley. Many wear turkey hats, full costumes or other festive attire, vying for a prize in the event’s costume contest.

Donna Sonnenberg and Cathy and Scott McMahon drew laughs and jeers for their combination of red and yellow tulle turkey tails and their Michigan football fan gear.

“Donna here kind of surprised us with the costumes, so we’re being good sports,” said Scott McMahon.

Donna Sonnenberg added, “We’re just having fun, trying to be in the spirit.”

Many current and former members of the Miamisburg High School cross country team attend the 5 mile race every year with the same competitiveness as a high school meet.

“We’re all going to go really hard. We’re going to try to do better than last year,” said runner Ethan Johnson. “We’ll also have with it, though. That’s the whole point.”