Thousands of shoppers flock to Toys R Us in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of shoppers made their way through Toy R Us in Beavercreek Thursday, in search of the hottest toys of the year like Hatchimals, Fingerlings and hoverboards.

Customers lined the checkouts this Thanksgiving Day, hoping to find the toys on their list before stores sell out.

“I got 8 grand kids,” Shopper Linda Penny said. “I gotta buy a bunch of stuff for them.”

Shoppers were seen filling their carts full of merchandise.

Jordan: “What have you gotten so far?”
Christy: “A lot of stuff a lot of stuff for my grand babies.”

Toys R Us opened its doors at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and will be open till Friday at 11 p.m.

Jordan: “How late will you guys be out tonight?”
Jamie: “Well, last year we were out till 4 AM so we’ll see if we beat that or if were too tired.”

Many have plans to shop throughout the night.

Many shoppers able to find the toys on their list, but were out of luck.

Jordan: “You got here and they were sold out.”
Shopper: “Yep.”
Jordan: “So what are you going to do now.”
Shopper: “So I don’t know I guess I’ll wait.”

