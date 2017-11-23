Wright State brings Thanksgiving to students and staff

By Published:

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University is helping those students who couldn’t go home for the Thanksgiving holiday feel at home on campus.

The school held its 6th annual RaidersGiving, Thursday.

Faculty, students, and staff who were unable to go home for the holiday were treated to a Thanksgiving meal.

WSU Director Craig This said it’s the volunteers who make the event possible.

“I think the volunteers are fantastic,” he said. “They’re really what makes it. I mean we have individuals that obviously could be home with their family, with their loved ones… But they come in and give us a couple of hours and that really helps out.”

The school offered a traditional thanksgiving meal, as well as Indian, Asian, and halal options.

In all, the school served around 500 meals.

 

