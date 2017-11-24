Do you know what the hottest toys are this season?

(NBC News) The holiday shopping season is officially here, and the hunt is on for toys featuring the element of surprise.

Hidden dolls living inside the L.O.L. Surprise and those mysterious critters called Hatchimals are topping many Christmas lists this year.

“You don’t know what Hatchimal you’re going to get necessarily when it hatches. Once it does there’s an interactive feature where you teach it and learn with it,” said CNBC reporter Courtney Reagan.

That interactive element is driving many of the top toys, including the Luvabella Doll, which learns as you play, and the Fingerlings Monkeys that react when you pet them. The best part: they’re only $15.00.

“These are selling like hotcakes, in fact our data shows they are on the endangered species list of availability this year,” said Adobe’s Mickey Mericle.

The miniature monkeys are already selling on eBay for two to five times the retail price. “Savvy shoppers will have to balance getting the absolute lowest price with the risk of out of stock,” said Mericle.

For toys that aren’t in short supply, Mericle recommends shopping Cyber Monday to find the best deals.

