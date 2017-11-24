Ohio man dies in garage fire days after house burned down

HUBBARD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has died in a northeast Ohio garage fire less than a week after he and his family lost their belongings in a house fire.

A county coroner’s office says 45-year-old James Vint was pronounced dead at a hospital Wednesday afternoon after being pulled from the burning garage in Hubbard. A cause of death hasn’t yet been determined.

It’s unclear how the garage fire started. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating both the house and garage fires.

Fire officials say Vint’s wife, Angela, called 911 when she saw smoke coming from the garage after dropping him off Wednesday. She told a dispatcher there were clothes inside the garage that had been donated to the family after the Nov. 16 house fire, which killed several pets.

