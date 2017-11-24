Ohio woman fatally shot while cooking Thanksgiving dinner

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been fatally shot while cooking Thanksgiving dinner after someone fired shots into a Columbus home.

Police have identified the woman as 34-year-old Adrian Scott. She was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Dispatch reports that a man who identified himself as Scott’s boyfriend says Scott was standing at a kitchen table preparing macaroni and cheese when shots rang out. Five people were inside the house at the time. No one else was injured.

Scott didn’t live in the home.

A Columbus police spokesman says multiple shots were fired at the home on the city’s northeast side. No suspects or motive for the shooting has been released.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s