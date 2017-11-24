Ohio woman fatally shot while cooking Thanksgiving dinner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been fatally shot while cooking Thanksgiving dinner after someone fired shots into a Columbus home.

Police have identified the woman as 34-year-old Adrian Scott. She was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Dispatch reports that a man who identified himself as Scott’s boyfriend says Scott was standing at a kitchen table preparing macaroni and cheese when shots rang out. Five people were inside the house at the time. No one else was injured.

Scott didn’t live in the home.

A Columbus police spokesman says multiple shots were fired at the home on the city’s northeast side. No suspects or motive for the shooting has been released.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.