One person stabbed from altercation in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is stabbed as the result of a group fight in Dayton.

It happened Friday evening just before 11:00 pm in the 400 block of Briarwood Avenue.

Dayton police confirm a group of at least a dozen people were fighting, and during the altercation, a person was stabbed.

Officials say no one has been taken to the hospital as of yet.

This is an on-going situation. We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

