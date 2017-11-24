Police continue search for suspects in deadly Thanksgiving shooting

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for suspects and motive in a deadly Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city’s northeast side.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 1pm, Thursday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Hiddenspring Drive on the report of a shooting.

“I just heard like 20 shots,” a neighbor told a 9-1-1 dispatcher. “And it sounded like an automatic weapon because it was slow at first and then it got real fast…like pow pow pow.”

Police say someone in a car car drove up to the residence and began shooting. At least one of the bullets hit 34 year old Adrian Scott who was in the kitchen helping to prepare dinner. Scott died a short time later from her injuries.

According to the homeowner, Scott didn’t live at the residence and was only there for Thanksgiving dinner.

No suspect information was available and police continue to investigate.

The owners of the nearby Woodland Express Market say detectives took the store surveillance video for the 15 minutes prior to the shooting.

The homeowner says one of his nephews had returned from the market just minutes before the shooting started.

Jared White, Scott’s longtime boyfriend, says she was a “good soul, kind-hearted, caring and loving.” White says Scott worked as a receptionist in a medical office.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s