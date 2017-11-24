Raiders defeat Gardner-Webb

Wright State Sports Information Published:

Wright State men’s basketball team defeated Gardner-Webb 67-47 on the first night of the Wright State Tournament.

First Half Highlights

Freshman Loudon Love made it 2-0 at 19:16 on a layup followed by a jumper from Parker Ernsthausen to make it 4-0.  The teams exchanged leads until the Raiders took off and led 34-24 at the halftime buzzer.  The score was tried at 20 with 6:27 remaining as WSU outscored GW 14-4.  Mark Hughes led the way with 10 points as freshman Jaylon Hall added six.  WSU shot 48% for the half, holding the Bulldogs to 33% and outrebounding GW 21-11.

Second Half Highlights

Gardner-Webb drew within three points at 14:01 at 38-35 but the Raiders responded with a 29-12 run to end the game with a 20-point lead 67-47.  Grant Bennzinger led the Raiders with 18 points and Mark Hughes added 12 points on a 4-5 night from the field.  Love finished with nine rebounds.  Tye Wilburn had nine points and six rebounds in 10 minutes.  Wright State shot 47% overall and won the boards 39-27, forcing 22 turnovers.

Next Up

The Raiders will host Jacksonville Saturday at 5 pm in the second day of the Wright State Tournament.  Gardner-Webb and Fairfield will play at 2:30 pm.  Jacksonville beat Fairfield in the first game Friday 92-84.

