Record-breaking crowds expected for Grande Illumination

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizers of this year’s Christmas tree lighting and parade in downtown Dayton say they are expecting record-breaking attendance.

The festivities include live music, carnival rides and reindeer. This year’s tree in Courthouse Square, a fir tree planted 35 years ago, was donated by the Lower family of Beavercreek, according to organizers.

Due to warmer, clear weather this year, 35,000 to 40,000 people are expected to attend the event, according to Emilee Langenkamp of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. That would be the biggest attendance so far, she added, with typical attendance between 25,000 and 30,000 people.

“We do have a lot of indoor events, but we have the reindeer, we have the horse show and carriage rides, we have carnival rides,” Langenkamp said. “So all of these things that are outside – I think when the weather is bad, they don’t get enjoyed until kind of closer to the tree lighting, but since the weather is so beautiful and sunny out, we definitely are going to see a lot of people.”

Organizers have stepped up security to help keep attendees safe. They have added scouts in the upper levels of the buildings surrounding Courthouse Square to keep watch over the crowd, Langenkamp said, and stronger barriers have been added surrounding the crowd.

“We have added some harder barriers, as opposed to maybe just the wooden barriers,” she said. “We have actual police units and trucks and things like that to keep everybody a little bit safer.”

The tree will be lit at 7:45 p.m. with the parade following, Langenkamp said. The festivities continue until 9 p.m.