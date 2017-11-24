Shoppers take advantage of Black Fridau

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Throughout this weekend thousands of shoppers are expected to walk through the doors at Best Buy in search of popular items sure to be on a lot of people’s shopping lists.

55-inch TVs for as low as $200 to $300 dollars, MacBook Air laptops are $200 off along with deep discounts on big name appliances from Samsung and GE.

Shoppers filling the aisles inside this Best Buy in Dayton Friday, hoping to score deals before stores sell out.

Eileen Wilson said, “Okay so I’ve got Wonder Woman, X-men Apocalypse.”

Shopper Melissa Glover said,”We got a TV and a keyboard.”

Another shopper, Amy Baker, said, “I’m getting a controller for my youngest. We got some clothes. A coat.”

Internet sales are already in the billions this year. Since Thursday, consumers have spent $2.8 billion in online shopping.

Customers were first let in here at 8:00 Friday morning. Lines are now wrapped around the store, despite that customers only report having to wait about 15 minutes.”

Melissa Glover told us, “We’ve been out since 5:30 so we’re good.”

Tabbitha Wright said, “We got up at 4 a.m. so it wasn’t too incredibly early. Wright continued, “Well, I have to work tonight so I’m going to go home and take a nap at some point.”

If you haven’t got a chance to make it out to stores yet, there’s still plenty of time.

Best Buy will be open until 10:00 pm and will reopen Saturday at 9:00 am. But if you feel like avoiding the holiday crowds Cyber Monday is now just three days away.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.