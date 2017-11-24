SICSA holds ‘name you own’ fee event

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – SICSA got into the Black Friday spirit with a promotion of its own.

A “Furry Black Friday” adoption special was held Friday.

The event lets you name your adoption fee making it easy to help a homeless dog or cat find a forever home.

Jessica Sullivan from SICSA said, “All the animals are spayed and neutered, they are vaccinated, they are microchipped and they are ready to find their forever home.” Sullivan continued, “It is kind of a long wait, so if you come, you may have to wait a few hours to meet with an adoption counselor but you get a loving animal to take home, and you get to name your own adoption fee. During the wait, you get all the junk food you can imagine and some coffee and juice and water.”

The promotion lasts until 7:00 pm Friday and the special will also be on offer Saturday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.