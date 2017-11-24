Traditional shopping season kicks off on Black Friday

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – People began lining up Thursday night after their turkey and stuffing were finished for the traditional start to the holiday shopping season.

Retail stores will likely be crowded all weekend.

According to the National Retail Federation close to 70 percent of Americans are planning to shop sometime this weekend. Friday is expected to be by far the busiest day.

115 million will be flocking to stores for Black Friday. The majority of those say they shop for the deals and doorbusters.

But almost a quarter say they brave the crowds just to honor the tradition.

2 News spoke to some shoppers who came out after their Thanksgiving dinner to get a jump on the deals.

Allie Davis told us she was there for a specific item. “The TV, Walmart, $300! Fifty-five inch,” Davis said.

If you elected to sleep and do your shopping during the day, you can find a list of store hours for Black Friday here.