Fire destroys Miami County barn

WDTN Staff Published:

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An early morning fire destroys a barn in Miami County.

According to our partners at The Piqua Daily Call, crews found the barn on East Statler Road near Piqua fully engulfed around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Piqua’s fire chief says flames extended to a nearby house. Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office evacuated six people inside.

Several vehicles inside the barn were also destroyed.

The total estimated loss is valued between $150-200,000.

Investigators are working to find the cause.

