Flyers produce double-digit win over Akron

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team used a second-half surge to claim a 73-60 victory over the Akron Zips Saturday night at UD Arena.

Dayton improved to 3-2 overall, despite only playing three upperclassmen and four freshmen due to injuries vs. Akron. The Flyers dealt the Zips (2-1) their first loss of the season.

FIRST HALF

• Dayton trailed 37-32 at the half.

• Akron started the game with a 7-0 run. The Flyers fought back with an 11-2 run and took an 11-9 lead with 13:17 remaining in the half. UD led by as many as five at the 3:27 mark of the first half but the Zips used a 10-0 run to lead 37-29. UD’s Matej Svoboda knocked down a trey with 18 seconds left for the halftime score of 37-32.

• Josh Cunningham and Kostas Antetokounmpo led UD with nine points each at the half.

• Dayton shot 48.1 percent in the first half, but only 25 percent from three-point range. The Flyers also had seven turnovers in the first half.

SECOND HALF

• The Flyers started the second half with a 13-0 run. It started with a dunk by Antetokounmpo. That was followed by back-to-back-to-back three pointers by Darrell Davis, Jordan Davis, and Darrell Davis, and another jumper by Jordan Davis to give UD a 45-37 lead at the 16:25 mark of the second half. The Flyers took the lead for good at the 17:41 mark (Jordan Davis three-pointer).

• Dayton led 66-50, at the 6:14 minute mark of the second half. The Flyers used a 10-0 run culminating with back-to-back dunks, and a tip-in by Cunningham. Dayton owned its largest lead of the game, 71-54 at the 3:29 mark after an and-one play by Cunningham.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Several Flyers had career highs in the game: Jalen Crutcher had a career-high eight assists and three steals. Svoboda had a career-high nine points and four rebounds, as well as minutes played (25). Jordan Davis had a career-high 14 points. Antetokounmpo had a career-high 12 points.

• Both Darrell Davis and Jordan Davis scored 12 points in the second half.

• The Flyers scored 30 points in the paint, including five dunks, and also had 15 fastbreak points.

• Dayton out-rebounded Akron 36-24 for the game, 17-8 in the second half.

• All three of UD’s wins this season have come against MAC teams (Ball State, Ohio, and Akron).

UP NEXT

• The Flyers host Auburn this Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. ET at UD Arena.