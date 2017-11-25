Flyers produce double-digit win over Akron

DAYTON, OhioThe University of Dayton men’s basketball team used a second-half surge to claim a 73-60 victory over the Akron Zips Saturday night at UD Arena.
Dayton improved to 3-2 overall, despite only playing three upperclassmen and four freshmen due to injuries vs. Akron. The Flyers dealt the Zips (2-1) their first loss of the season.
FIRST HALF
• Dayton trailed 37-32 at the half.
• Akron started the game with a 7-0 run. The Flyers fought back with an 11-2 run and took an 11-9 lead with 13:17 remaining in the half. UD led by as many as five at the 3:27 mark of the first half but the Zips used a 10-0 run to lead 37-29. UD’s Matej Svoboda knocked down a trey with 18 seconds left for the halftime score of 37-32.
• Josh Cunningham and Kostas Antetokounmpo led UD with nine points each at the half.
• Dayton shot 48.1 percent in the first half, but only 25 percent from three-point range. The Flyers also had seven turnovers in the first half.
SECOND HALF
• The Flyers started the second half with a 13-0 run. It started with a dunk by Antetokounmpo. That was followed by back-to-back-to-back three pointers by Darrell Davis, Jordan Davis, and Darrell Davis, and another jumper by Jordan Davis to give UD a 45-37 lead at the 16:25 mark of the second half. The Flyers took the lead for good at the 17:41 mark (Jordan Davis three-pointer).
• Dayton led 66-50, at the 6:14 minute mark of the second half. The Flyers used a 10-0 run culminating with back-to-back dunks, and a tip-in by Cunningham. Dayton owned its largest lead of the game, 71-54 at the 3:29 mark after an and-one play by Cunningham.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
• Several Flyers had career highs in the game: Jalen Crutcher had a career-high eight assists and three steals. Svoboda had a career-high nine points and four rebounds, as well as minutes played (25). Jordan Davis had a career-high 14 points. Antetokounmpo had a career-high 12 points.
• Both Darrell Davis and Jordan Davis scored 12 points in the second half.
• The Flyers scored 30 points in the paint, including five dunks, and also had 15 fastbreak points.
• Dayton out-rebounded Akron 36-24 for the game, 17-8 in the second half.
• All three of UD’s wins this season have come against MAC teams (Ball State, Ohio, and Akron).
UP NEXT
• The Flyers host Auburn this Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. ET at UD Arena.

