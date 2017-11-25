High school basketball players on the court for a good cause

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – High school basketball players took to the court to raise money for a good cause.

The Norris Cole foundation hosted a game at Dunbar High School, Saturday, to raise money for the foundation and the Peace Corps.

The foundation provides reading and leadership programs to students.

Deonna Cole of the Norris Cole Foundations say it’s a chance to give back to the community that has helped them so much.

“I’m happy for him (Norris Cole) that he’s in a position where he can give back,” Deonna Cole said. “I know he’s really passionate about our youth and so that’s mainly what our foundation is to help him give back to the youth to let them know that there’s more to life than just sports so he wants to help them build a totality of a person.”

It’s the first time that they’ve held the event.

