TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes that happened on I-75 in Tipp City.

According to our partner paper, The Troy Daily News, troopers say the first accident happened just around 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning after a driver hit another car while trying to change lanes.

The second crash happened as a result of a driver being distracted by the first accident.

In total, four vehicles were involved.

No one was hurt in either crash.