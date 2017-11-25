Raiders down the Dolphins 68-44

The Wright State men’s basketball team defeated Jacksonville in the second day of the Wright State Tournament 68-44 Saturday afternoon.

First Half Highlights

The Dolphins broke the score open with a three pointer at 19:03, but Justin Mitchell shot right back with a rush down the court for a basket followed by a Mark Hughes three to give WSU a 5-3 lead. The Raiders used a 21-10 streak for a 28-15 lead with just under eight minutes to go. The run included five threes, three from Hughes. Jacksonville briefly got back into the game, but the Raiders led at halftime 41-28. Benzinger led the way with 14 points and Hughes pitched in 11. Justin Mitchell had seven points and five rebounds. WSU shot 50% from the field, holding the Dolphins to 43.5%.

Second Half Highlights

The Raiders used a strong offense with a strong defense to almost double their lead in winning 68-44. Hughes had four threes to finish with 16 points as Benzinger led all scorers with 16 points. Mitchell had 13 points with six rebounds and freshman Jaylon Hall had 11 points. WSU shot 45% for the game and outrebounded the Dolphins 42-30, but JU was held to just 32% and connected on only four threes. WSU had just seven turnovers.

Up Next

The Raiders (3-3) will host Fairfield Sunday at 3:30 pm in the final day of the tournament. Gardner-Webb will play Jacksonville at 1 pm.