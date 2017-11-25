Seasonable temperatures this weekend.

A weak front is pushing across the Ohio Valley this morning. It will just bring some clouds to the area today. As high pressure moves in later this afternoon, we will see clouds decrease. Overall a good day for outdoor activities and holiday decorating.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun today. High 51

TONIGHT: Skies clear. Turning colder. Low 42

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 45

A little cooler on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s and plenty of sunshine. We are expecting several days of dry weather and high temperatures returning into the 50s.