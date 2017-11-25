Small Business Saturday growing each year, shop owners say

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After many people headed out to major retailers for Black Friday, local business leaders encouraged people to shop small.

Local store owners in Dayton’s Oregon District kept busy all day as many people got some of their holiday shopping done on Small Business Saturday. Many we spoke with said they were happy with this year’s turnout.

“On a typical Saturday, we’ve probably done about five times as much business,” said Kait Gilcher, co-owner of Heart Mercantile.

Heart Mercantile is always fully staffed for Small Business Saturday, Gilcher said, which she has seen grow more popular each year.

“I think that people are kind of realizing more and more the benefit of local businesses and shopping small,” she said. “People are getting more involved in the community in all ways, so they know that maybe they don’t want to go to the mall and deal with all of that craziness.”

“What Small Business Saturday is really about is choosing to shop in your community and keep your money cycling back through your community,” said Amelia O’Dowd, owner of Brim on Fifth, who helped organize the Small Business Saturday initiative for the neighborhood.

A boost in business also means a boost to the local economy, O’Dowd said.

“When you go into a business, you are talking to the people who own it, and you are supporting them in keeping their business in your community,” she said.

Business owners we spoke with said they hope the event keeps growing, and many shoppers said they agree.

“Just supporting the local economy and supporting these business owners…I know they’re pouring their heart and soul into what they do, and I think it’s important to support that,” said Amanda Cothrel, who shops in the Oregon District.