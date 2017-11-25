Wheelchair charging station goes online at Ohio Statehouse

Associated Press Published:
Source: WCMH

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — The Ohio Statehouse has added a charging station for electric wheelchairs.

The first of two planned stations was unveiled last week. It is located in the Map Room on the state capitol’s ground floor.

The second charging station is expected to be operational soon.

Republican State Sen. Bob Peterson, who chairs the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board, said the stations are a way to provide a more inclusive environment for Ohioans to access their government.

Funding for the stations came through a pilot program administered by National Association of Chronic Disease Directors.

The organization partnered with the Ohio Department of Health and the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s