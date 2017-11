We woke up to frost on the cars this morning, but expect seasonable temperatures today. High pressure will be in control for several days. That means plenty of sunshine across the Ohio Valley.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 45

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 32

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, a little warmer. High 53

Temperatures climb above normal for much of the work week. Look for lots of sunshine and dry conditions the next several days.