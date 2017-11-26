Driver shot at then chased in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver is shot at then chased in Harrison Township.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of West Siebenthaler Avenue and Salem Avenue around 3:45 a.m Sunday on reports of a shooting

Deputies say a female driver was shot at from another vehicle.

She drove off from scene and was chased by the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle crashed into a Dayton home. One suspect was taken into custody at that scene. A second suspect was located and taken to the hosptial with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was located on foot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.