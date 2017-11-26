Pike County Sheriff’s Office trying to determine if remains found in probe are human

Associated Press Published:

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say it could take days to determine whether remains located in southern Ohio by cadaver dogs during a missing person investigation are human.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports the Pike County Sheriff’s Office says it searched two locations in the county this week as it investigates whether 77-year-old Bernice Hayslip, last seen in August 2016, died from foul play.

Sheriff Charles Reader says the searches came after an unidentified person was taken into custody Monday and provided information. A forensics team from Pennsylvania worked with deputies and the Pike County coroner during the search.

Reader says Hayslip’s 44-year-old daughter, Tracy Sowards, is a person of interest in the case. She was charged Tuesday with credit card misuse.

Court records don’t indicate if Sowards has an attorney.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s