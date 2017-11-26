Raiders claim WSU tourney with win over Fairfield

Wright State Sports Information Published:

The Wright State men’s basketball team won its fourth straight game with a 57-56 decision over Fairfield in the final day of the Wright State Tournament.  Jacksonville won the first game of the day 106-99 in triple overtime.

First Half Highlights Freshman  Loudon Love hit a short hook off the glass to start the scoring and make the game 2-0. The Stags grew a lead to 20-12 until the Raiders made their own run to take the lead 24-22–a 12-2 WSU run. Wright State increased the lead, taking a 36-29 advantage into the locker room after the first 20 minutes of play.  Senior Justin Mitchell led all scorers with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists.  Love finished the first period with eight points and seven rebounds.  The Raiders shot 50% (15-30) from the field as the Stags shot 40% and committed eight turnovers.

Second Half Highlights
The Raiders increased their lead to 13 at 8:45 remaining when Fairfield went on its run of 16-4, drawing within one point with seven seconds left.  The Raider defense held off the Stag attack to pick up the 57-56 win.  Mitchell led all scorers with 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.  Love ended with another double-double as he scored 12 points and grabbed 13 boards when the Raiders outscored FU 34-20 in the paint.  WSU shot 43% from the field and forced 15 turnovers.

Next Up
The Raiders (4-3) will play at Western Kentucky Saturday at 5 pm.  Fairfield fell to 3-3.

