1 killed in I-70 wrong way crash

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after driving the wrong way on the interstate.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, a Ford Explorer headed east on westbound I-70.

A driver 2 NEWS spoke with says the wrong-way vehicle did not have its headlights on. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the SUV didn’t stop or slow down after side-swiping one car. The driver then slammed into a semi-truck near Taywood Road.

The wrong-way driver died in the collision.

Crews closed I-70 following the fatal accident.

None of the other drivers involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.