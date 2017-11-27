8-year-old injured steering stolen car

(WNYT) State police say a New York man let an 8-year-old child sit on his lap and steer a car late at night. When the car crashed, police say he left the injured child outside a home and did not call police.

The child sustained a fractured arm, fractured rib, punctured lung and head injuries.

Brett Reynolds, 36, faces several charges including vehicular assault and child endangerment.

Police say the car belonged to Reynold’s mom and he took it without permission.

He was sent to the Washington County Jail without bail.