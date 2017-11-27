Another local city brings back red light cameras

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood Police Department said Monday the City of Trotwood will relaunch photo traffic enforcement December 1.

Police will issue warnings to drivers who run red lights or speed at intersections where the cameras are placed until December 31.

Trotwood Police also say two mobile units will be used throughout the city in areas with high rates of speed-related crashes and in neighborhoods with speeding complaints.

Beginning January 1, 2018, citations will be sent in the mail to those caught on the cameras. Drivers can review the images and video of their violations online before deciding to pay the fine or contest the charge.

The fine for speeding when captured on an automated camera is $85.00, police say. Points will not be added to a driver’s record nor will insurance companies be notified. If a driver is stopped by an officer for a speeding or red light violation the fines range from $108 to $138.

“Photo enforcement adds an extra layer of protection to our roadways when it’s not feasible for officers to be present 24/7,” said Captain Dan Heath. “This warning period gives residents time to reacquaint themselves with the technology and exhibit extra caution on the road.”

Trotwood previously operated a photo enforcement campaign from December 2005 to March 2015.

