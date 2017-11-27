Corrections officer arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with an inmate

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A corrections officer was arrested Monday when an investigation led to allegations of sexual misconduct with an inmate.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a corrections officer bringing illegal items into the facility and investigated this case.

Officers discovered Nakisha Newell was a corrections officer for the past 18 months and during that time she is accused of allegedly engaging in sexual activity with at least one inmate and was immediately terminated from her job.

Newell was charged with sexual battery and a press release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office says she could be facing more charges.

