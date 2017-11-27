Cyber Monday tips for online shopping safety

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This year’s Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest online shopping day this year, and the largest in history.

However, some cyber-security experts warn before you go on that shopping spree, take caution.

“One of the biggest mistakes people make on Cyber Monday has to do with phishing. You receive an e-mail from a shopping center or store you use, but it’s actually from a cyber criminal trying to get your information.” said attorney Zachary Heck.

Heck suggests instead of clicking on the link in that e-mail, go directly to the website of the retailer to search for the deal.

Last year, nearly 16,000 victims of credit card fraud in the U.S. collectively lost more than $48 million, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

“Another mistake I see people make is using their debit card to make online purchases. Your debit card is connected to your checking and saving account and if an intruder has access to that they can potentially wipe that out,” said Heck.

 

He suggests only using one card for online shopping in case that does happen.

Heck adds, “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

Consumers can also take extra caution by signing up for transaction monitoring alerts from their banks and credit unions to immediately BE notified when your card has been used,

