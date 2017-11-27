Dad, grandmother charged after 3-year-old shoots self in leg

By Published:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The father and grandmother of a 3-year-old girl who shot herself in the leg in Philadelphia have been charged.

Barbara McGill (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)

Authorities said Monday that Barbara McGill and Terrance Williams have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment. The 64-year-old grandmother also was charged with tampering with evidence because police say she attempted to hide the gun.

Police say the child somehow got her dad’s loaded gun and shot herself in the thigh Sunday. The bullet exited her calf.

Police say the father asked the grandmother to secure his gun, but officials say she put it in an unlocked closet

Terrance Williams (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)

and fell asleep.

A voicemail left for the public defender’s organization representing McGill was not immediately returned. Contact information for Williams’ attorney was not immediately available.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s