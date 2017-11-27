Fire damages Dayton home, residents and pets found safe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton residents made it out of their home safely after a fire damaged part of their home early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the fire in the 900 block of Valley Street around 4:30 a.m. Monday where they estimated the damage to be around at least $15,000 dollars.

Officers it was difficult for firefighters to get around the home because of the clutter inside but the residents and pets made it out safely.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.