Home intruder shot and killed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed during a home invasion in Ohio.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office says Samuel Beskid entered a home in St. Louisville around 5 a.m. Sunday armed with a gun and a flashlight. Investigators say Beskid confronted the homeowner as he lay in bed, sparking an altercation.

Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Slayman tells The Columbus Dispatch the homeowner used his own weapon to shoot Beskid.

Slayman says the homeowner knew Beskid, and the home invasion was not a burglary.

No arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

