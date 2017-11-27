Kettering church running grocery shuttle bus for Dayton community

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Grace Baptist Church of Kettering is lending a hand to those in Dayton after a fire destroyed the Food For Less on East 3rd St.

Charred ruble. That’s what’s left of the old Food For Less.

A sign on the gate reads, We love and miss you Food For Less.”

That’s not the only sign though.

Another sign says a shuttle service is available on Mondays from 4-5:30pm and Saturdays 12-3:00pm.

The shuttle bus will take passengers from Food For Less to the Kroger on Smithville.

“We run that route back and forth. Just to give a spot where people who were walking to the Food For Less, can now come to the bus and we can take them there. There’s no charge to ride on the bus,” said Steve Dillhoff, a volunteer for the church.

“It was more than just a grocery store like Krogers. It was kind of the bank and the store and the bill pay,” said Dillhoff.

Dillhoff said he’s surprised that not many people have taken advantage of the shuttle over the past few weeks.

The church hopes more people take advantage of the free service, but will keep showing up until they feel they are not needed.