Man indicted on felonious assault and other charges

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been indicted on felonious assault and other charges following a shooting in Harrison Township.

Dayton Police are working to learn what led to a shooting after finding  a man and woman two shot inside a car in Harrison Township November 16.

Police arrested 44-year-old Michael Sanders for the shooting and believe he is the only suspect involved.

Sanders was indicted on felonious assault and other charges Monday and his arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, November 30.

