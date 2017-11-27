Man sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for killing father

Photo courtesy of the Warren County Prosecutor's Office

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A judge sentenced a man who was found guilty of killing his father in 2016.

The judged sentenced 43-year-old Freddie Green, of Lebanon, to 18 years to life in prison Monday after killing his father, Sydney V. Green, in December 2016.

According to a press release from the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Freddie Green waited several hours before he called 911 and told dispatchers he shot his father in the head during an argument.

The press release also said heroin and cocaine were found in Freddie Green’s system when he was taken into custody.

