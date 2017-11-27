Officer: Incense left burning in Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a house in Dayton Monday after hearing reports of the fire.

Crews responded to a fire in the 230 block of Victor Avenue around 1:00 p.m. Monday at a two story house where an officer said the owner of the house left incense burning and parts of it fell onto the couch.

According to Regional Dispatch, everyone who was in the house made it out safely and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.