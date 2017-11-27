Officer shoots theft suspect inside mall during busy shopping weekend

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police say an officer shot a suspected shoplifter near the food court at a busy Dallas-area shopping mall.

Arlington police spokesman Lt. Christopher Cook says the incident occurred Sunday afternoon after a theft was reported at a store inside The Parks at Arlington mall. Police say the suspect attempted to flee from security before going up an escalator toward the food court.

Cook says the male suspect then pulled a replica handgun from his waistband and was shot by an officer who thought the weapon was real. The unidentified suspect was taken to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Authorities say no one else was injured. The mall closed early as police evacuated the remaining shoppers.

Additional details were not immediately available. Police are investigating.

