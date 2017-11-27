OSP investigating wrong-way crash on I-70

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after driving the wrong way on Interstate 70, and slamming into a semi. Police are working to determine how and why the driver ended up on the wrong side of the highway.

The wrong-way driver has been identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as 36-year-old Micheal O’Shea of Huber Heights.

He was heading east on west bound I-70.

Witnesses and Ohio State Patrol say a Ford Explorer did not stop or slow down after side-swiping cars on I-70.

The SUV then slammed into a semi-truck near Taywood Road.

Another driver, Jacob Cartwright was driving behind the semi, when the crash happened.

“The car that was coming down the road didn’t have no headlights on or anything like that,” Cartwright said. “I guess they were just going the wrong way. Head-on collision.”

Lt Mark Nichols says investigators are trying to determine how O’Shea wound up going the wrong way.

“What we want to do is maybe go back, talk to some family, talk to his employer, figure out where he was coming from, where he was going to, and where he was going at that time this morning when the crash occurred,” Nichols said.

Investigators are awaiting results of an autopsy to determine if alcohol or any other substance was a factor in the crash.

Several people dialed 911 after spotting or being hit by the car.

One caller told dispatch: “I just got hit. There’s a vehicle going in the wrong direction and they hit me and then they hit some other people.”

Another caller said: “I’m on the highway. We have somebody driving on the highway going the wrong way,”

The operator replied: “They’re going the wrong way? Okay. Has there been an accident yet?”

The caller responds: “No. They almost hit us but I got out the way, last second.”

Three other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.