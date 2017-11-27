Police: Crash on I-675 NB; highway to close for several hours

By Published: Updated:
Ohio Department of Transportation photo

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) -A highway is expected to be closed for several hours Monday after a crash happened around 1:15 p.m.

Beavercreek Police wrote this alert on their Facebook page that a serious crash happened on interstate 675 around the 14 milemarker:

2 NEWS is sending a crew to the scene.

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s