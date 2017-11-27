Police need help finding suspect with stolen vehicle

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police need help identifying a suspect after stealing a car in a parking lot in Dayton.

Police say the incident happened in the 1310 block of Woodman Drive at a Dunkin’ Donuts store when a customer left his keys inside of the vehicle and a suspect ran out of the store and jumped inside the car.

The owner of the vehicle ran out to the car and tried to stop the suspect but was knocked to the ground after trying to open the door to the vehicle.

Police are looking the stolen vehicle which is a 2010 red Toyota sienna.

If you have any information about this incident you are encouraged to call the Riverside Police Department at 233-2080.

