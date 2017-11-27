Police need help identifying pizza robbery suspects

By Published:
Photo from the Piqua Police Department's Facebook Page

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Piqua Police Department needs help identifying two robbery suspects at a local pizza shop.

Police say the robbery happened November 22 at the Cassano’s Pizza King at the 1570 block of Covington Avenue and posted a picture of the suspects on their Facebook page.

According to police, one of the suspects robbed the cashier at gun point, stole an undisclosed amount of cash and then ran from the scene in a vehicle. This information comes from our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

If you have any information about this robbery or the suspects, you are encouraged to call the Piqua Police Department or leave an anonymous tip here.

