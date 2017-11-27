Police: Warren woman found riding in car with 11-year-old driver

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing several charges after police officers reported finding her riding in the backseat of an SUV Saturday night with an 11-year-old girl behind the wheel.

Brandy Cross, 19, pleaded not guilty to charges including endangering children, contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child and criminal endangering.

She is being held in jail on a $1,500 bond.

A dash-cam video from police shows a vehicle flashing its high beams as it heads down Reo Vista Road. Police said the 11-year-old driver finally came to a “hard stop” just down the road — near the intersection of Brookside Road and Parkman Road.

Officers placed both the girl and Cross into the cruiser where they asked Cross why she wasn’t driving.

“The 19-year-old indicated that she knew that the other young person was underage and, of course, not old enough to be driving a car, but the 19-year-old herself did not possess a license so she thought it was better to let the 11-year-old drive,” said Warren Law Director Greg Hicks.

The 11-year-old girl was cited and released to her mother.