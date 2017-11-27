Prisoner hides in dumpster, gets stuck in trash truck

By Published:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a man trying to flee from a Philadelphia prison halfway house by hiding in a dumpster had to be freed from a trash truck.

WCAU-TV reports it took firefighters almost two hours to remove the bags of trash and free the man from the truck’s compactor section Monday morning.

Officials at The Kintock Group house say the man hid in the bin outside the facility. It was emptied into truck around 5:30 a.m.

The man has been taken to a hospital. There’s no word on his condition, but he could be seen moving his arms on a stretcher after the rescue.

The halfway house serves as an interim stop before offenders re-enter the general population.

It’s not clear how rescuers knew the man was stuck.

No other details were released.

